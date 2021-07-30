Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 5.91%. Kyocera updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.840-$2.840 EPS.

Shares of KYOCY stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $64.44. 13,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,443. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.11.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.