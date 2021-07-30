Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LGDDF opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.53. Lagardère SCA has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

About Lagardère SCA

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

