Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.90 price objective on the stock.
Shares of LGDDF opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.53. Lagardère SCA has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $27.45.
About Lagardère SCA
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.