Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 263,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.