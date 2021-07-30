Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $8.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.43 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $619.63 on Friday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

