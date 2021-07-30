Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $790.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $780.00 to $790.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $697.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $628.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,188. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

