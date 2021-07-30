Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Downgraded by HSBC

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Lancashire has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

