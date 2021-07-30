Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 433,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

