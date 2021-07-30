Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.