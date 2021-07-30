Lattice Token Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last Week (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

