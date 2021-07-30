Laurentian Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.25 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGI. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

TSE:AGI traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$14.87.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6388732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

