Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 2,420 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,961,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $81,975,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,853. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.74.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

