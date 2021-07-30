Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.71. 278,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,751. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

