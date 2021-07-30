Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $163.65. 11,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.28. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $162.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

