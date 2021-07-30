LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. LendingClub updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LC traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $24.65. 125,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 5,812 shares worth $90,021. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

