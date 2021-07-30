Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.68. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

NYSE:LII opened at $333.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.84. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,088 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

