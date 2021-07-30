Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.00.

LII stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,314. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.84.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

