Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 181,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,745,093 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.50.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,033,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.