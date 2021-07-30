Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Up 5.9%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares were up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 11,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,606,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.
The firm has a market cap of $537.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 467,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 459.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,603 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.
