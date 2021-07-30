Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Up 5.9%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares were up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 11,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,606,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The firm has a market cap of $537.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 467,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 459.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,603 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

