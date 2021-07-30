LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.34. LexinFintech shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 8,550 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on LX. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

