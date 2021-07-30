Liberum Capital Downgrades Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) to Hold

Liberum Capital cut shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 513 ($6.70) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital cut Sumo Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

LON SUMO opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £823.01 million and a P/E ratio of 480.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 394.94. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 518 ($6.77).

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers purchased 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

