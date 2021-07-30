Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GetBusy (LON:GETB)

GetBusy (LON:GETB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s current price.

LON GETB opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.83 million and a PE ratio of 117.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.05. GetBusy has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Get GetBusy alerts:

In other GetBusy news, insider Paul Haworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.