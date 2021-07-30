Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

NYSE:LSI opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

