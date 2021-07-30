Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Life Storage makes up about 0.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 115,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $118.08.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

