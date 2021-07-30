Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

LLNW opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $335.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

