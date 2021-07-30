Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $155.00 at Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

