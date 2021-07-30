Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $306.91

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $306.91 and last traded at $305.93, with a volume of 6526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

