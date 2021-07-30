LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at $1,174,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.45.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

