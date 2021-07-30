Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0127 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $3,598.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000203 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,809.48 or 0.99042017 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 733,655,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.