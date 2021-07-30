Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.070-$3.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.72 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.75.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $6.81 on Thursday, reaching $267.22. The company had a trading volume of 96,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.74. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

