Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 75,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,472. Lixte Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

