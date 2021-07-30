Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0662

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $893,072.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,291,229 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

