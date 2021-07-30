Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

LOGI stock opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Logitech International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

