Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 876,753 shares.The stock last traded at $108.56 and had previously closed at $108.45.
LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
