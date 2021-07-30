Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 876,753 shares.The stock last traded at $108.56 and had previously closed at $108.45.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

