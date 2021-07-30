London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNSTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

