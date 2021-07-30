London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNSTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

