Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.57 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 43.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $90.57 million and $489.42 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

