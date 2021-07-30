Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $186.23 and a 12-month high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist lifted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

