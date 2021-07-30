Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $195,299,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. 16,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

