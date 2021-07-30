Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) rose 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 108,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 189,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

LUC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.0788732 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

