Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th.

LNDNF traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.22.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

