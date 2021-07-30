Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.18. 444,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,229. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.98.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

