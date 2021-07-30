Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUVU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.14. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,894.12%.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.