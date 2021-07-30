Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

