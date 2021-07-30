Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.56 Million

Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $62.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.72 million and the lowest is $62.40 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $52.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $255.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $256.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $273.41 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $278.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 186,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

