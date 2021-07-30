Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.13. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 284,524 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$708.26 million and a P/E ratio of 70.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.13.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$128.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.