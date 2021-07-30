Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.90. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1,410 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLVF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $143.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp accounts for 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

