Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 179.07 ($2.34).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 534.26. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

