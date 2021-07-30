Man Group plc Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

