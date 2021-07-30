Man Group plc Increases Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Man Group plc grew its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.61. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.