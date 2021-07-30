Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,181 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC opened at $41.06 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

