Man Group plc Sells 145,375 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,375 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of SciPlay worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 60.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $331,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL opened at $16.04 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCPL. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.